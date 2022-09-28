SeaTrac Systems Inc. has delivered one of its SP-48 USVs to a geosciences team at Princeton University. Working with longtime collaborator Harold “Bud” Vincent and DBV Technology, Dr. Frederik Simons and his Princeton team are combining acoustic and GPS/GNSS data (GPS-A) for persistent monitoring of deep seafloor tectonic plate movement to better measure seafloor changes resulting from earthquakes.

The Princeton geophysicists, using DBV’s innovative system and method for seafloor geodesy, employ both temporary and continuous deep-ocean geodetic sensors (T-DOGS and C-DOGS), which measure seafloor tectonic plate movement at various ocean depths using very low power for long-term deployments. (T-DOGS are recoverable and can be deployed up to three years. C-DOGS can be deployed for 30 to 50 years and are not intended to be recovered.)

SeaTrac’s SP-48 will transit acoustic survey data paths for up to 12 hr. at a time, loiter over the DOGS to receive their telemetered data, and regularly send the data to shore via satellite.

Test missions are planned initially in Puerto Rico this fall and Bermuda in spring 2023.

