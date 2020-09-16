The fifth and final call for the EU-funded MaRINET2 project is now open.

The project offers free access to a world-leading network of testing and research infrastructures, including EMEC’s test sites. The call is open to offshore energy technology developers, including offshore wind, wave and tidal energy at full system, subsystem, component or sensor level.

Following a simple application process, successful applicants will receive free access to test facilities between January 18 and July 17, 2021.

Real sea performance testing is critical to increasing investor confidence in new technologies. Through MaRINET2, successful applications will receive free access to EMEC’s world-leading, purpose-built testing infrastructure. This includes four offshore sites with varying resources and a range of associated testing equipment.

As well as wave and tidal device developers, EMEC is keen to offer its facilities to a broader range of offshore renewable energy companies through this final call.

The MaRINET2 funding is for transnational access, therefore, companies are required to have a base outside the U.K. or a member of their team based overseas.

The fifth call will close on October 16, 2020.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Maud Ezel, commercial project assistant, EMEC, at: maud.ezel@emec.org.uk.

So far, MaRINET2 has awarded almost €5 million in free testing access across a European network of 57 world-leading research facilities. The project’s objective is to accelerate the progress of the European offshore renewables sector toward full-scale industrialization.

For details on eligibility criteria, how to apply, available testing infrastructures, etc., visit the MaRINET2 website: http://www.marinet2.eu.

