AUV being recovered into a SEA-KIT USV.

Fugro now has a strategic partnership with SEAKIT International, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. SEA-KIT will work with Fugro to develop a new range of agile and compact USVs that can deploy ROVs and AUVs for marine asset inspections.

The first USVs will be launched before the end of this year, and a larger USV model is being designed for delivery in 2021.

These inspection-related USVs are being developed alongside Fugro’s range of USVs for

hydrographic data acquisition.

Learn more at: www.fugro.com and www.sea-kit.com.

Like this: Like Loading...