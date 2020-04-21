Fugro partners with SEA-KIT on USVs
Fugro now has a strategic partnership with SEAKIT International, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. SEA-KIT will work with Fugro to develop a new range of agile and compact USVs that can deploy ROVs and AUVs for marine asset inspections.
The first USVs will be launched before the end of this year, and a larger USV model is being designed for delivery in 2021.
These inspection-related USVs are being developed alongside Fugro’s range of USVs for
hydrographic data acquisition.
Learn more at: www.fugro.com and www.sea-kit.com.