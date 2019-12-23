The Canadian Hydrographic Conference (CHC 2020) will be held at the Québec City Convention Centre from February 24 to 27, 2020.

The CHC is a biennial conference hosted by the Canadian Hydrographic Association (CHA) alternating with the Hydrographic Society of America’s (THSOA) U.S. Hydrographic Conference. These two events are the premier hydrographic conferences in North America and bring together a large audience from the fields of hydrography, cartography and marine geomatics.

We are renowned for a high-quality program and top-notch speakers. A large panel of exhibitors will showcase the latest products, services and expertise. There will be opportunities to learn from experts and network with peers. Enjoy the joie de vivre and the many activities offered by Quebec City, a UNESCO world-heritage jewel, while learning and networking.

One of the highlights of CHC 2020 will be a session entitled “Leadership, feminine style!” This session will bring together a panel of female leaders in the hydrographic industry who will share their achievements and experiences, and also specialists in leadership capacity building, in order to inspire women to take action on their career and seek opportunities to develop the skills required for filling senior positions in hydrographic organizations, and to promote models for the young generation. This session, open to all participants, aims to share information and develop new initiatives to accelerate our journey toward equality, diversity and inclusion in the hydrographic industry.

