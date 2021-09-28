The Coast Guard Marine Safety Center has issued the 43rd U.S. Coast Guard Ballast Water Management System Type Approval Certificate to Evoqua Water Technologies after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

The treatment principle of the SeaCURE BWMS consists of filtration and electrolysis during uptake and neutralization at discharge. This approval covers 12 models with maximum treatment-rated capacities between 500 m3/h and 6,000 m3/h.

In granting approval, the USCG set operational limits on the system comprising operations in an ambient temperature of 0-45°C, a hold time greater than 24 hours, EC Feed Temperature of 0-35°C, EC Feed Salinity ≥25 Practical Salinity Units, and NaOCl dosage of 8mg/L.

The SeaCURE system meets the requirements of 46 CFR 111.105 and may be installed in hazardous locations to which it is certified on a U.S. flag vessel, but the system’s filter control panel must remain outside of hazardous locations. The system may be installed in hazardous locations to which it is certified on a foreign flag vessel subject to approval of the foreign administration.

