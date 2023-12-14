Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) will take place in London from March 12 to 14, 2024. The three-day marine science and ocean technology exhibition and conference caters to all those involved in exploring, protecting, and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways.

The event is expected to bring more than 7,500 attendees and more than 450 exhibitors from more than 80 countries, with more than 100 companies set to conduct product or service launch activity.

Oceanology International is the one occasion connecting all global stakeholder groups in oceanology across the blue tech, energy and offshore sectors, delivering the sector’s key forum and networking opportunity. Thousands of oceanology stakeholders, spanning industry, government and academia, from engineers, hydrographers and geotechnics to energy professionals, oceanographers, site investigators, marine surveyors and many more, will come together from the fields of offshore oil and gas, renewables, defense, maritime security, marine science, ports, aquaculture and subsea, among others.

Oi’s focus in 2024 will reflect the global challenges confronting the industry and influencing the trajectory of technology development across numerous ocean-based sectors. Key themes, such energy transition, climate change and ocean health, offshore energy, geotechnics, hydrography and ocean science, improved sustainability in offshore operations, and the development of ocean-tech investment and finance opportunities, plus new applications of autonomous systems and AI and ocean connectivity, will feature throughout the exhibition and the varied conference agenda. Visitors will discover the latest technology and innovations in acoustics, autonomous and unmanned vessels, bathymetry, cameras, robotics, navigation and more. The Future Tech Hub will highlight the startup and tech accelerators that are building transformative new technological ecosystems.

