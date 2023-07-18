The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) will host the third annual International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy (IMAGE) August 28 to September 1, 2023 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

A traditional and forward-looking conference program of more than 1,500 presentations across a variety of strategic panel sessions, luncheons, short courses, field trips, workshops, networking events, and state-of-the-art exhibition displays will inspire and encourage collaboration in areas including: strategic market trends; carbon capture and storage (CCS)/low-carbon solutions; geothermal; cross-industry synergies; the business of applied geoscience; energy markets and finance; technology innovations; near-surface geophysics; data analytics; energy transition and sustainability; diversity and inclusion; government policies and regulation; and much more.

If you are interested in training your entire team, you can take advantage of corporate group packages to save on registration fees. Group registration costs less than the member rate for participants, regardless of their membership status. To purchase a group registration, you will need to complete the Group Registration Form.

Apart from the conference sessions, there will be exhibit hall pavilions:

Near-Surface Pavilion: For professionals engaged in engineering and/or environmental geophysics, featuring the latest near-surface science, innovations and technologies. The Near-Surface Pavilion, unveiled in 2022, will provide a unique experience for near-surface geoscientists to gain foremost information and research on near-surface-related topics in one arena.

Digitalization Pavilion: Introduced in 2022, the Digitalization Pavilion highlights how data and the use of data have and will continue to change and complement new technologies, such as 5G, AI and quantum computing. Leading energy companies will demonstrate how they are embracing digitalization to advance their aims and share insights on what this all means for the future of geoscientists.

Global Energy Opportunities (GEO) Pavilion: This pavilion will provide a worldwide showcase for NOCs, ministries and government agencies to promote a broad spectrum of investment opportunities in oil and gas, geothermal, mineral resources, hydrogen and renewable energy generation. The pavilion will also promote government strategies for moving toward a low-carbon economy. Representatives from around the globe will have the chance to share, in detail, the inside track on the geology, opportunities and future trends by presenting to and networking directly with IMAGE attendees.

Carbon Management Pavilion: Launched in 2022, the Carbon Management Pavilion at IMAGE was created to highlight an ever-growing carbon market within our geosciences and energy industry. The pavilion will be a platform for global energy companies and CCS experts to share and showcase the latest carbon technologies, discuss low-carbon strategies and policies, identify net-zero opportunities and developments, and highlight the essential roles our oil and gas sectors play in achieving a low-carbon future.

To view the full conference schedule or to register for the event, visit: www.imageevent.org.

