Barbara Pickering Named President of Chevron Shipping

Barbara Pickering has been selected to lead Chevron Shipping after president Mark Ross retires from the position he has held since 2015.

Pickering, who is currently vice president of operations, will take over on May 1. She joined Chevron in 1991 as a ship charterer in London and has held positions with Chevron in the U.K., Australia, and the U.S. She also currently serves as a vice chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

Mark Ross joined Chevron in 1990 and has held positions in the company’s midstream, upstream, and downstream organizations. Before becoming president of Chevron Shipping, Ross served as vice president of operations for four years. He is also a director of the American Bureau of Shipping and the UK P&I Club and is a past chairman of OCIMF and the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

“It has been an honor and privilege to have worked for Chevron Shipping Co. and to have served as president for the past nine years. I take immense pride in what we have accomplished in transforming Chevron Shipping Co. into a world-class marine organization. Words cannot properly express how I feel about our organization and the deep appreciation I have for the people who run it – onboard our ships, at our terminals, and ashore,” said Ross.

Chevron Shipping operates a fleet of 30 ships and charters third-party ships to transport crude oil, LNG, LPG, refined petroleum products and chemicals for Chevron operations.

