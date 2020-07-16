Arctic Rays LLC, an underwater technology specialist in the design and manufacture of high-performance lights, cameras, and sub-sea equipment for more than 20 years, has announced Hamburg-based Ing.-Buero G. Pinnow (IGP) as the company’s European sales representative.

Markus Weis is the principal force at IGP. His broad experience with technical products used in the deep ocean environment drives the smart decision-making strategies essential to successful product sales.

For more information, please contact IGP at +49 (0) 40 37 86 800, email: igp@igp.de or visit IGP’s official website.

