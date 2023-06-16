The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued approval in principle (AiP) certificates to Saildrone, including the first AiP for a 10-m commercial USV, the Saildrone Voyager. Approvals were issued to Saildrone for both the Voyager and Surveyor ocean data collection platforms. The AiP is an important first step to full classification.

Saildrone provides ocean data using uncrewed vehicles, with nearly 25,000 days at sea and nearly 1,000,000 miles sailed. Primarily powered by wind and solar energy, Saildrone’s Voyager and Surveyor USVs are an environmentally friendly, cost-efficient solution for persistent data collection above and below the sea surface.

Saildrone has already begun to scale production of its Voyager and Surveyor USVs to meet increasing demand for uncrewed ocean data collection. The company has partnered with Janicki Industries and Seemann Composites to build the Voyager wings and hulls and Austal USA to build Surveyor hulls. Surveyor wings will continue to be built at Saildrone’s headquarters in Alameda, California.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...