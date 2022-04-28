You can meet the founders of the Third Wave of the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator on May 26 in Seattle. The event will bring together the community, mentors and investors.

There is still room for people who would like to cover a session topic, conduct open mentor/investor office hours, or connect in general with the founders.

Those interested in participating in the event can email: josh.carter@mairitmeblue.org.

Learn more about the accelerator here.

