Larson Electronics offers a quick and effective way to sanitize work sites from the coronavirus via its powerful handheld UVC fluorescent lamps. They are designed to disinfect a wide range of surfaces, such as work stations, equipment, tables, machines, keypads, computers and more.

UVC lights can kill up to 99 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses, including the COVID-19 coronavirus. It can do this without needing to come in direct contact with potentially contaminated surfaces.

The handheld solution can be used for up-close sanitation, via a nonslip handle. The UVC lights also offer hands-free operation via a sturdy hook on the light head. The hook can be attached to poles, pipes, chains, brackets, hooks and other small openings.

IND-HL-UVC-FL26-50 provides full, 360° UVC illumination, protected by a lens guard. It features a handle for handheld operation and a swivel hook. It operates on 120 or 220 V.

IND-HL-UVC-FL1524-50 is a longer version of the IND-HL-UVC-FL26-50.

UV sanitation carts are also available. Equipped with several UVC lamps, the mobile units provide complete disinfection of entire rooms.

