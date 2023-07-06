The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has convened a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) into the loss of the Titan submersible and the five people on board. The crew of the Polar Prince research vessel lost contact with the Titan submersible 1 hr. and 45 min. into its dive on Sunday, June 18, 2023. After an extensive search and rescue effort, wreckage of the Titan submersible was located on the ocean floor approximately 500 m off the bow of the Titanic.

An MBI is the highest level of investigation in the Coast Guard. Upon completion of the investigation, the board will issue a report to the commandant with the evidence collected, the facts established, its conclusions and recommendations.

The Coast Guard MBI is working in close coordination with other national and international authorities, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Canadian Transportation Safety Board, French Marine Casualties Investigation Board and United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Anyone wishing to provide information that may assist the Coast Guard MBI can submit to: accidentinfo@uscg.mil.

