L3Harris Technologies has received an order to upgrade three Iver3 AUVs to be used in support of the Royal Navy’s

Project Wilton. L3Harris will upgrade the Iver3 vehicles with the capability to integrate high accuracy

navigation sensors and advanced communications for surface tracking, with collaborative autonomy

architecture and automatic target recognition. The Royal Navy will use the upgraded Iver vehicles during

unmanned mine hunting and other missions.

The Project Wilton program will provide a portable route survey capability using a suite of equipment,

including autonomous surface craft, AUVs, ROVs and a portable operations center. The initial program operating capability is planned for the third quarter of 2020.

