Sonardyne Inc. has appointed Aquatic Sensors as resellers as part of growth in the U.S. marine technology market.

Having worked with Sonardyne sister company Chelsea Technologies for over 20 years, Aquatic Sensors brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience of the environmental water monitoring community across the U.S. and Canada. The initial focus will be on the Origin 600 and providing the latest intelligent ADCP technology to the North American market.

