SolarDuck has secured additional funding for the development and deployment of offshore floating solar power technology. The company’s goal is to deploy more than 1 GW of offshore-generated solar electricity by 2030.

The funding has been provided by existing and new investors. An international consortium of Katapult Ocean, Green Tower, Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam and Invest-NL all share SolarDuck’s commitment to accelerating a sustainable supply of offshore energy with offshore floating solar power.

With the new funding, SolarDuck is able to extend its leading position by deploying its first commercial projects. In addition, its experienced and dedicated team continues to optimize the technology to build markets around the world and accelerate further roll out.

