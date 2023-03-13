Archives – 2020

Sea Technology December 2020 Cover November 2020 ST edition Cover for Sea Technology magazine October 2020

DECEMBER 2020

 NOVEMBER 2020 OCTOBER 2020
September 2020 edition August 2020 Issue July 2020

SEPTEMBER 2020

AUGUST 2020

JULY 2020
June 2020 Issue Sea Technology April 2020

JUNE 2020

MAY 2020

APRIL 2020
Cover for the March edition of Sea Technology Cover for the February 2020 edition of Sea Techology Cover of the 2020 January Review & Forecast

MARCH 2020

FEBRUARY 2020

JANUARY 2020

VIEW OUR ARCHIVES
2021   2020   2019   2018

 

 

Get a FREE* subscription to Sea Technology magazine.

Readers actively involved/employed in the ocean industry qualify for a free* subscription
by completing and submitting our qualification form.
* Those outside the U.S. qualify for a free DIGITAL subscription only

Click here to access our paid subscription form (if the above does not apply)

PRINTABLE SUBSCRIPTION/ORDER FORM (PDF Format – 48k)


Obtaining a PAID print or digital subscription:

If you do not qualify for a free subscription, you may purchase one by filling out the ONLINE FORM or by sending us a completed HARD COPY with payment.

Rates for Sea Technology magazine:
• One year, USA (second-class)—$60.00
• Two years, USA (second-class)—$80.00
• One year, first-class (USA only)—$94.00
• One year, Canada, Mexico, and foreign standard (sea mail)—USD 85.00
• Two years, Canada, Mexico, and foreign standard (sea mail)—USD 126.00
• One year, UPS air, foreign—USD 144.00
• One year, airmail, Canada—USD 110.00
• Single copies (current issue)—$4.50 plus shipping & handling
• Single copies (back issues)—$6.00 plus shipping & handling

 