The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) seeks to fund environmental research and development in the Munitions Response program area.

The Munitions Response program area supports the development and demonstration of innovative technologies that can characterize, remediate, and scientifically manage sites that are affected by military munitions underwater.

SERDP is requesting proposals that respond to the following Statements of Need (SON) in Munitions Response: Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater.

Proposals responding to the fiscal year (FY) 2023 SON will be selected through a competitive process.

All pre-proposals are due to SERDP January 6, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET.

SERDP will also fund environmental research and development through the SERDP Exploratory Development (SEED) Solicitation. The SEED program provides a limited amount of funding (not to exceed $250,000) for projects up to approximately one year in duration to investigate innovative approaches that entail high technical risk or require supporting data to provide proof of concept.

For FY 2023, Munitions Response SEED proposals are requested in response to the following SONs: Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater.

All SEED proposals are due March 10, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET.

SERDP also seeks to fund environmental research and development in the Resource Conservation and Resiliency program area. Proposals are sought for: Advanced Understanding and Methods of Invasive Species Control; and Innovative Approaches to Resolving Sea-Level Related Data and Datum Gaps Worldwide.

Proposals responding to the FY 2023 SON will be selected through a competitive process.

All pre-proposals are due to SERDP January 6, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET.

