Spanish engineering firm Sener has completed conceptual design work on a new type of biofuel tanker and bunkering vessel.

The new vessel has been designed to operate in compliance with the energy efficiency and emission reduction requirements of the IMO. The design also includes different technical economic configurations to help shipowners select the best alternative based on their priorities and needs, such as costs, ease of installation on board, or safety.

Sener said the design will allow shipowners to choose from different propulsion alternatives (conventional, diesel-electric, or hybrid), as well as different types of sulfate cleaning systems (open, closed, or mixed) and CO 2 capture systems.

The new tanker design features a complete emission reduction and management system made up of a CO 2 capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, and a sulfate cleaning system. It is also set up to store the CO 2 captured by other vessels in the vicinity, promoting the capture of this compound in the area of operations, and thus helping to reduce emissions locally.

Like this: Like Loading...