Pleuger has learned that Flowserve Corp. has been marketing itself as the manufacturer and source of Pleuger products, despite having sold the brand and line of business to Pleuger in 2018. Pleuger has filed a lawsuit against Flowserve in the United States to try to stop these acts of misrepresentation and trademark infringement.

Since 1929, Pleuger Industries has built a reputation for manufacturing highly reliable submersible motors, pumps and dynamic positioning thruster systems in Hamburg, Germany, for the water, marine and offshore, oil and gas, renewable, and mining industries.

Pleuger believes that many customers who have relationships with Flowserve and its representatives are not aware that Pleuger is the owner of the brand and the source for authorized and reliable OEM parts, service, and technical assistance for Pleuger products.

Pleuger claims that Flowserve has created marketplace confusion, and, in doing so, has benefited from contracts with numerous government agencies that were under the mistaken belief that Flowserve is the manufacturer and OEM service provider of Pleuger products.

The consequences of marketplace confusion extend far beyond diminishing Pleuger’s profitability and competitiveness, the company says. These unauthorized activities, including selling generic or outdated parts or carrying out unauthorized or unsupervised modifications, adversely affect the performance and reliability of Pleuger equipment. These acts particularly impact Pleuger’s ability to fully warrant and stand behind its products.

All customers are encouraged to protect themselves by buying directly from Pleuger or an authorized distributor to receive authentic products, full warranty coverage, and cost-effective service.

Learn more here.

