The Oceans of Knowledge Conference will take place October 18 at the Institute of Physics London, with an opportunity for remote participation worldwide. The theme is: “Beyond Net Zero: The Role of the Ocean in Climate Repair.”

Conference sessions include:

Climate Repair and the Ocean

Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal, Sequestration and Storage

Monitoring, Reporting and Verification

Ocean Information Needs

The conference is hosted by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) and supported by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021 to 2030), the U.K. National Oceanography Centre, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the Society of Maritime Industries, NOAA and the Carbon to Sea Initiative, with headline sponsorship from the Schmidt Ocean Institute and the Covelya Group.

Learn more here.

