ABB Marine & Ports has released the 2020 issue of Generations, the annual publication featuring business and technical insight from thought leaders around the world, representing a broad cross-section of business and society.



This issue of Generations takes you from the bottom of the sea to the moon and back on a journey to discover how progressive thinkers are tackling the transition to a sustainable economy.

Read how digital, connected and electric technologies are enabling the shift to green shipping, and learn how cleaner fuels and renewable energy are being employed to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. This edition also presents insight from the North American maritime industry on future fuels, sustainable shipping and the role of autonomy.

To view and download the latest edition of Generations, go to abb.com/generations.

