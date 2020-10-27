A group of marine engineering entrepreneurs is taking advantage of the current downturn in the cruising industry to expand their operations in Panama.

The Crypto Cruise Ship is being prepared to set sail from the Mediterranean and anchor in the Gulf of Panama. The 804-ft. ship, recently purchased from a major cruise line, is to be named MS Satoshi. It includes 777 cabins with a capacity of 2,020 people, plus crew and crew quarters. Facilities include multiple restaurants, a theater, casino, gym and wellness areas. The ship will be used for residency, tourism, research and office space. It will also provide an incubator environment for entrepreneurs.

The ship will be anchored a 30-minute ferry ride away from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama.

The MS Satoshi aims to become an incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be a gathering place for digital nomads, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, expats, researchers and sustainability entrepreneurs.

Learn more at: www.oceanbuilders.com/cruiseship.

