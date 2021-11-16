In the coming decades, seaports are likely to see significant increases in electrical energy demand due to three main drivers:

electrification and hybridization of ships and cargo-handling equipment, which will require battery recharging

vessels connecting to shore power while at the dock (referred to as cold-ironing)

local production of alternative fuels, referred to as electrofuels, that can be produced through electrochemical conversion.

This growth in demand will require maritime and electric utilities to work together in planning for infrastructure, charging times, rate structures, and other needs.

In September 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy, the Maritime Administration, Washington Maritime Blue, DNV, and stakeholders from the electric utility and maritime sectors engaged in a vibrant dialogue that explored best practices, resources, and strategies to help accelerate maritime electrification.

The virtual workshop included in-depth presentations and perspectives from utilities, ports, the shipping industry, and other stakeholders, interspersed with fireside chats and breakout discussions.

The workshop report is now available on request.

