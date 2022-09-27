How navies can adapt and innovate to build resilience will be under scrutiny at this year’s International Naval Engineering Conference and Exhibition (INEC), which will run November 8 to 10. Organized by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), INEC will also incorporate the International Ship Control Systems Symposium (iSCSS).

Delegates will hear from experts in the field on topics such as: underwater noise, cybersecurity, naval decarbonization, human-machine teaming, submarines and intelligent platform management, among other topics.

This year’s conference will take a hybrid format with online access and in-person sessions at Delft University of Technology.

iSCSS will focus on human-machine teaming in ship control and feature research contributions from world-leading universities on autonomous vessels in the Collaborative Autonomous Shipping Experience (CASE).

Registration for the annual event is now open, and full conference programs and registration details can be found at: https://www.imarest.org/events/category/categories/imarest-event/international-naval-engineering-conference-and-exhibition-2022.

Like this: Like Loading...