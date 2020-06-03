



Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has opened its third and most-extensive-yet annual Superyacht Connectivity Survey, providing a unique state-of-the-industry assessment of satellite communications usage in the sector.

The Inmarsat 2020 research program will analyze data from skippers, senior crew, chief engineers and technical professionals on vessels ranging from 24m to over 100m to gain targeted insight on respondents’ awareness and current use of on-board VSAT technology, and the future requirements for global connectivity solutions in the superyacht market.

Inmarsat will publish the 2020 Inmarsat Superyacht Connectivity Report later this year to provide data to assist industry professionals involved in the management and use of on-board satcom. The research will also support Inmarsat’s commitment to match its leading services with current and future superyacht requirements and provide the best, most reliable connectivity at sea globally.

As digitalization, large-scale very small aperture terminal (VSAT) usage and the need for effective on-board cyber security increase in the sector, Inmarsat tailors its research each year to reflect the maritime data revolution.

Peter Broadhurst, Senior Vice President, Yachting and Passenger, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “As part of our efforts to work with superyacht captains and engineers, Inmarsat is pleased to launch the third Superyacht Connectivity Survey. We would like to ask key professionals to take 20 minutes to provide their input to help Inmarsat create a valuable resource for the superyacht industry that will be hugely beneficial in enabling more informed decisions and creating awareness of the latest technology and its potential.”

Inmarsat has established its position at the forefront of the expansion of digitalization in the superyacht sector. Its range of fully integrated maritime communication solutions for superyachts includes its gold standard Fleet Xpress platform, incorporating a range of benefits such as affordable voice calls, multiple voice options for crew and operations, and high-speed broadband for Internet access, plus 24/7 online support by certified engineers. Further Inmarsat services for captains and crew are the new managed Wi-Fi solution Fleet Hotspot, its multi-layer cyber defense solution Fleet Secure Portfolio, and Fleet Data, the maritime industry’s first secure IoT platform.

Superyacht professionals can access the survey here and are not required to provide personal details. Inmarsat has published two Inmarsat Superyacht Connectivity Reports in 2018 and 2019, in association with The Superyacht Group.

