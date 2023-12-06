International Roadmap to Ocean Energy and Net Zero
The International Energy Agency’s Technology Collaboration Programme on Ocean Energy Systems (IEA-OES) has released the publication “Ocean Energy and Net Zero: An International Roadmap to Develop 300 GW of Ocean Energy by 2050.” This roadmap outlines a comprehensive strategy that will help to drive the global development of ocean energy.
Ocean energy, including but not limited to wave and tidal, is poised to play a pivotal role in the global energy landscape. By 2050, the ocean energy sector forecasts a global total installed capacity of 300 GW. This ambitious target is expected to generate 680,000 jobs, contribute $340 billion in gross value added (GVA), and prevent over 500 million tonnes of carbon emissions, underlining the sector’s potential to drive socioeconomic growth and combat climate change.