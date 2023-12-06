The International Energy Agency’s Technology Collaboration Programme on Ocean Energy Systems (IEA-OES) has released the publication “Ocean Energy and Net Zero: An International Roadmap to Develop 300 GW of Ocean Energy by 2050.” This roadmap outlines a comprehensive strategy that will help to drive the global development of ocean energy.

Ocean energy, including but not limited to wave and tidal, is poised to play a pivotal role in the global energy landscape. By 2050, the ocean energy sector forecasts a global total installed capacity of 300 GW. This ambitious target is expected to generate 680,000 jobs, contribute $340 billion in gross value added (GVA), and prevent over 500 million tonnes of carbon emissions, underlining the sector’s potential to drive socioeconomic growth and combat climate change.

Access the report here.

