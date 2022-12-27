The chemical energy held in green fuels can be stored in fuel cells that have great potential as a highly efficient solution offering a pathway to zero emissions.

Currently, there are only two options for fuel cells in the marine environment: proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).

The new IDTechEx report “Fuel Cell Boats & Ships 2023-2033: PEMFC, SOFC, Hydrogen, Ammonia, LNG” reviews the latest FC technologies and materials, revealing that green hydrogen PEMFC and LNG/green ammonia SOFC markets will grow rapidly at 35 percent CAGR over a 10-year period.

Predictions are for broader adoption of hydrogen PEMFC and batteries in the mid-term and ammonia SOFC adoption in the long term.

The report states that lowering emissions in the maritime sector will continue to rely on tremendous investment, financial support, and policy drivers from both the public and private sectors.

To find out more about the new IDTechEx report, including downloadable sample pages, visit: www.IDTechEx.com/MarineFC.

