Equinor has acquired a 25 percent interest in Bayou Bend CCS LLC, positioned to be one of the largest U.S. carbon capture and storage projects, located along the Gulf Coast in Southeast Texas.

Bayou Bend is positioned to be one of the largest CCS solutions in the U.S. for industrial emitters, with nearly 140,000 gross acres of pore space for permanent CO 2 sequestration and gross potential storage resources of more than 1 billion metric tons. The Bayou Bend total acreage includes nearly 100,000 gross acres onshore in Chambers and Jefferson Counties, Texas, and approximately 40,000 gross acres offshore Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas.

The project’s location near major industrial corridors in the Houston Ship Channel and Beaumont/Port Arthur area will provide a potential decarbonization option for industries such as refining, cement, steel, chemicals, and manufacturing. Industrial emissions in the Texas Gulf Coast region are estimated to be approximately 100 million metric tonnes of CO 2 per year.

