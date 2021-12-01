DiveNET has demonstrated its underwater hydroacoustic systems by exploring the USS Spirit of America shipwreck.



Watch the video here.

DiveNET’s Sealink modems are supplied in two standard antenna form factors: 64 by 62 mm and 41 by 45 mm. An integrated modem with USBL array is available with dimensions 64 by 128 mm. Standard maximum depth is 300 m with a built-in depth sensor; 400 m w/t depth sensor; and 1,000 m in OEM configuration.

The modems are powered by 5 to 12 V, and they support extensive Subsea Internet of Things (SIoT) capabilities. They’re built for integration on UART and NMEA0183 standards for interfacing.

