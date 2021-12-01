DiveNET Sealink Modems to Explore USS Spirit of America Wreck
DiveNET has demonstrated its underwater hydroacoustic systems by exploring the USS Spirit of America shipwreck.
DiveNET’s Sealink modems are supplied in two standard antenna form factors: 64 by 62 mm and 41 by 45 mm. An integrated modem with USBL array is available with dimensions 64 by 128 mm. Standard maximum depth is 300 m with a built-in depth sensor; 400 m w/t depth sensor; and 1,000 m in OEM configuration.
The modems are powered by 5 to 12 V, and they support extensive Subsea Internet of Things (SIoT) capabilities. They’re built for integration on UART and NMEA0183 standards for interfacing.