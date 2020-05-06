A new COVID-19 Tracking Tool developed by global marine insurer North has been made available as a shared resource to the International Group of P&I Clubs.

The online tool, first released by North in February, was formally launched via the IG website. It details the extent of COVID-19 and the numerous response measures that have been introduced in a single digital dashboard, including country and port-specific advice for shipowners, charterers, operators and others.



The interactive tool draws on information provided by IG club correspondents worldwide, as well as the International Maritime Organization and World Health Organization. Data also comes from Wilhelmsen Ship Management and ship agency company GAC. The dashboard includes a continuously updated map of the pandemic’s spread from John Hopkins University.

You can access the tracker at: www.igpandi.org/covid-19.

