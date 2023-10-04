Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela’s latest version of its C-8 foiling craft has covered a record 420 nautical mi., equivalent to 777 km or 483 mi., within 24 hr. in the Stockholm archipelago. The prior claimed record was 79 nautical mi. achieved in 20 hr.

While conventional planing electric boats face challenges due to water friction, leading to shorter ranges, the C-8 uses hydrofoil technology—wings slung under the hull—to reduce energy usage by 80 percent. This results in a range that’s two to three times longer than that of traditional electric boats. Moreover, the C-8 can be DC-charged, thanks to Candela’s partnership with electric car company Polestar, which supplies both batteries and charging for the C-8. Together, this makes extended journeys using battery power feasible for the first time.

The record run was enabled by Northvolt’s mobile battery storage system Voltpack. On the dock stood a 281-kWh Voltpack system and a Plug DC charger, which enabled rapid charging of the C-8’s battery. The average speed during the 24-hr. run was 17 kt., even when accounting for charging breaks. The route comprised a loop between Stockholm and the island of Tynningö, with DC charging after each lap.

This fall, Candela will introduce its new passenger vessel, the 30-person Candela P-12 Shuttle. This vessel can operate most of the world’s coastal waterways while offering a sustainable and much more cost-effective alternative to today’s fossil-fueled waterborne traffic, which accounts for 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

