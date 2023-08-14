As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced three final wind energy areas (WEAs) offshore Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, which were developed following extensive engagement and feedback from states, tribes, local residents, ocean users, federal government partners and other members of the public. If fully developed, the final WEAs could support 4 to 8 GW of energy production.

The three WEAs total approximately 356,550 acres. The first WEA (A-2) is 101,767 acres and located 26 nautical mi. (nm) from Delaware Bay. The second WEA (B-1) is 78,285 acres and about 23.5 nm offshore Ocean City, Maryland. The third WEA (C-1) is 176,506 acres and located about 35 nm from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, offshore Virginia.

A map of the final WEAs can be found on BOEM’s website.

The final WEAs are in relatively shallow water. BOEM may identify additional WEAs in deepwater areas offshore the U.S. Central Atlantic coast for future leasing after further study of those areas.

