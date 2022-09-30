Current industry research indicates that onboard carbon capture will be an important factor in reaching the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets. Although onboard carbon capture systems are still being piloted, ABS expects increased activity over the course of the next decade, especially as discussions on global carbon markets advance.

The ABS publication “Insights into Onboard Carbon Capture” discusses the current regulatory landscape surrounding this new technology and outlines the methods of onboard carbon capture, including incorporation into existing equipment, such as scrubbers. The publication also covers carbon handling and storage, downstream considerations and some of the latest ongoing activities surrounding this technology.

Download the report here.

