The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have issued a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for up to $40 million, over a five-year period, for the Operation and Maintenance of the Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI 2.0) to support additional improvements in safety and environmental sustainability in offshore energy exploration and production.

OESI was originally envisioned as an entity that would facilitate research and development on, and implementation of, operational improvements in the areas of offshore drilling safety and environmental protection, blowout containment, and oil spill prevention and response.

Through a five-year project agreement, the agencies will jointly support a world-class program of R&D related to offshore oil, natural gas, wind and marine hydrokinetic energy production, with a focus on safety, environmental monitoring and operational improvements.

OESI 2.0 will expand the scope of OESI to include offshore renewable energy development considerations, as well as oil and gas production and development considerations, through a collaborative initiative involving government, academia and scientific experts.

The recipient institution receiving the award will be responsible for managing OESI, providing input on yearly objectives, and conducting work to further the attainment of those objectives.

While OESI will operate independently of BSEE and DOE, both agencies will be substantially involved in the institute through a Joint Steering Committee (JSC), which will include representatives from each agency with expertise related to oil and gas, offshore wind, and marine and hydrokinetic energy technologies. The JSC will provide input to OESI on its technology roadmaps and annual plans, as well as review and approve its major deliverables.

For more information on the funding opportunity, visit www.Grants.gov.

