The Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, will host a free virtual introductory meeting for anyone interested in becoming involved in the watershed protection planning process for the Petronila and San Fernando creeks. The kickoff meeting will be held online via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon CST February 23.

The TWRI is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.

Petronila and San Fernando creeks are the two main tributaries of Baffin Bay, an inlet of Laguna Madre near the Gulf of Mexico on the Texas Gulf Coast.

You can RSVP here.

