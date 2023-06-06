Founded with the support of Flagship Founders, zero44, an SaaS startup for CO2 management of merchant ships, has announced a successful funding round of €2.5 million. The round is led by early-stage investor Atlantic Labs. In addition, Starthub Ventures and Bernhard Schulte Innoport are investing, as well as several business angels from the logistics and shipping industry.

zero44 was founded in May 2022. The startup helps companies from the shipping industry (shipping companies, charterers and ship managers) to set up the optimal and commercially most sensible CO2 strategy, and to reduce CO2 significantly and quickly.

In particular, zero44 supports its customers’ participation in EU emissions trading, which will become mandatory in the maritime sector from January 2024.

