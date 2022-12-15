Zelim, an Edinburgh-based startup pioneering unmanned search and rescue (SAR) solutions, including the world’s first remotely operated rescue vessel, has secured £2.3 million of equity investment. Most of the funding comes from lead investor Kero Development Partners and Aberdeen-based I7V, following initial investment in Zelim’s seed round in 2020.

Zelim aims to make the ocean a safer place to work by improving the chances of finding and recovering people in distress while limiting the exposure to danger that rescuers face. The company recently launched its patented “Swift” rescue conveyor and will release Guardian, the world’s first fast-rescue craft, with the flexibility of both crewed and uncrewed operation modes, in 2023.

Zelim has its sights set on revolutionizing emergency response for the whole maritime sector and has focused to date on the fast-growing offshore energy market to launch its technology.

The company is also funded by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), an industry-backed program supporting innovative U.K. supply chain companies.

In June 2022, Zelim conducted live demonstrations of its search and rescue technology to the U.K. and U.S. Coast Guards at Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of Norfolk in the U.K.

This latest investment round and continued support from the OWGP should prime the company for successful commercialization.

Learn more here.

