Global OTEC Resources has entered into a partnership with Marine-i for the deployment of the world’s first commercial floating OTEC (ocean thermal energy conversion) platform, which will be located in the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe.

The next stage in the project will be a pre-feasibility study, which will be partly funded by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

OTEC is a process where solar heat energy stored in the ocean is extracted and turned into useful energy, such as electricity.

Marine-i provided grants and business development support to Global OTEC Resources to

help accelerate the commercialization of its technology. Partly funded by the European Regional

Development Fund, Marine-i is designed to help the marine technology sector in Cornwall and the

Isles of Scilly grow through harnessing the full potential of research and innovation.

Global OTEC Resources, which is based in Newquay in Cornwall, plans to use OTEC technology to

provide green energy to off-grid islands across the tropics.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...