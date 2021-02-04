Boomsma Shipping has installed its first two eConowind VentiFoil wind-assisted propulsion units. The companies worked closely to manage the installation during a port call in Harlingen.

The Dutch-flagged MV Frisian Sea, a 6,477-dwt general cargo vessel, has made its maiden voyage to Vasteras, Sweden, with the VentiFoils in operation, during which eConowind has been conducting start-up tests.

The VentiFoils by eConowind are designed as optimal, compact (nonrotating) wing profiles, creating superior thrust by means of the principle of boundary-layer-suction, for which ventilators are mounted inside the VentiFoils. Due to the generated thrust by the eConowind unit, the thrust of the propeller can be reduced to maintain the same speed, leading to fuel savings and emission reductions.

