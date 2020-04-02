The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar, “Coronavirus Relief Package: What Unmanned Systems Businesses Need to Know,” on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Last week, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law. This sweeping $2.2 trillion emergency stimulus package was passed on a bipartisan basis to help address the massive economic disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

AUVSI president and CEO Brian Wynne will host the webinar. He will be joined by Tom Antonucci, a partner in the corporate law practice at Wiley, AUVSI’s legal counsel. They will discuss how some of the provisions in the CARES Act will help small businesses in the unmanned systems industry navigate the turbulent economic conditions the nation is experiencing.

Registration is free for all attendees. Click here to register.

For more information, contact AUVSI@CLSstrategies.com.

Like this: Like Loading...