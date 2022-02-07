TotalEnergies has partnered with iXblue to demonstrate collaborative uncrewed capabilities for subsea inspection and asset survey operations. Successful trials were recently conducted off the coast of La Ciotat, France, deploying two uncrewed platforms: the iXblue DriX USV and Teledyne Gavia AUV.

Both uncrewed platforms were remotely controlled and supervised from iXblue’s onshore control center, with the DriX USV acting as a communication gateway between the onshore control center and the Gavia AUV. The two drones were able to successfully communicate together, thanks to the Gaps USBL positioning system installed within the DriX gondola.

The DriX USV was able to send the Gavia AUV new mission plans for the AUV to closely inspect some defined subsea features, all from the safety of the onshore control center. This opens up possibilities for future multi-energy offshore developments. Replacing the use of conventional large, crewed inspection and survey vessels with uncrewed solutions such as the DriX USV will reduce offshore risk for personnel, decrease operational costs and lower the carbon footprint of offshore operations.

Learn more at: ixblue.com.

