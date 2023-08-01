Plastic pollution that makes it way into the ocean is extensive: There are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the marine environment, according to the National Geographic Society. The Good Cup is a new invention for the consumer beverage industry that could help mitigate such pollution. It has no plastic lids, has 100 percent bio-based coating, and is fully recyclable, repulpable and compostable.

The company behind the product believes that if businesses such as Starbucks would switch to using The Good Cup, there would be a significant reduction in plastic waste.

