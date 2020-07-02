Star-Oddi has launched the Starmon compass, a new compass heading data logger with high accuracy and a large memory. This robust logger is ideal for analyzing heading direction and tilt movements on subsea gear and robotics. Both vertical and horizontal placement is possible.

Starmon compass boasts multiple sensors in a compact titanium housing. In addition to heading, pitch & roll, and 3-D tilt-acceleration, this unique data logger also measures depth and temperature.

The temperature probe has a fast response time constant of 2 seconds, beneficial for moving gear. Depth response time is immediate. Sampling intervals are user programmable, down to 1 second fastest.

Various depth calibration ranges are available from 50 m to a maximum of 2000 m. An 11-km housing is available, without the pressure sensor.

See further specifications at the Starmon compass product page.

