Researchers at the Heron Island Research Station in Australia are using a Nortek velocimeter to determine how much hydrodynamic energy it takes to move around “coral rubble,” the skeletons of corals broken apart by bleaching or storm events in the ocean. Researchers have found that stabilizing rubble can be an effective technique for coral reef recovery.

Coral bleaching and storm events can create vast areas of coral rubble on the Great Barrier Reef. If rubble remains in one place for a long time, new, healthy corals can effectively recruit onto it, and the reef can recover naturally; but if the rubble is moving around a lot due to waves and currents, new corals living on it can die, hindering recovery.

Rubble stabilization interventions can be deployed in areas where the rubble is prone to frequent movement, but the location of those areas is currently unknown.

The Rubble Stabilisation Subprogram team comprises scientists from the University of Queensland and Queensland University of Technology. It is part of the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program (RRAP), which has brought together Australia’s leading coral reef experts and is funded by the partnership between the Australian government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

This work will contribute to broader-scale research that identifies areas appropriate for rubble stabilization intervention efforts. Rubble stabilization techniques include structures that are attached to the substrate to pin rubble down or corral it, including biodegradable meshes, rock piles, rebar grids and structures such as MARS Reef Stars. If rubble is stable for long enough, it can then be naturally bound together by sponges, coralline algae and other marine organisms into a stable surface, like bricks and mortar.

The hope is that this study and the other research being done can be used to identify the best coral restoration techniques for reefs worldwide and help reefs navigate the challenges of climate change.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...