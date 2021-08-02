McQ Inc.’s SonoWatch is an autonomous acoustic lookout system that detects, identifies and determines the navigation meaning of acoustic signals, which provide autonomous collision avoidance to both unmanned and manned watercraft. SonoWatch provides notification of naval navigation acoustic alerts for the safe operation of surface vessels.

SonoWatch is compact, sealed for operation in maritime environments, and ruggedized for the shock and vibration experienced on water. SonoWatch provides high-fidelity acoustic signal capture with advanced processing to provide accurate signal characterization, even in the presence of engine noise and wind/rain.

McQ is providing SonoWatch to a couple of prime contracts for use in a USV for a Department of Defense customer.

