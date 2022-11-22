Following the collaboration agreement signed between SolarDuck and RWE in July this year, SolarDuck was selected as the exclusive provider for offshore floating solar (OFS) technology with integrated energy storage in RWE’s bid for the offshore wind farm HKW VII. The successful bid will now materialize a hybrid OFS power plant at scale.

Delivering this project will enable SolarDuck to scale faster, reap the associated cost benefits and ultimately accelerate commercial projects at grid scale.

Hybrid offshore wind and OFS projects promise to accelerate the adoption of OFS at scale. The complementarities between wind and solar resources, as well as making better use of existing infrastructure and the ocean space, will drive the growth of hybrid OFS projects. In this way, SolarDuck can have a deeper impact on decarbonizing the world, particularly in sunny regions where land is scarce.

