The U.S. National Sea Grant Office and the NOAA Ocean Acidification Program are funding a joint competition to finance proposals that seek to establish, continue and/or expand collaborations between researchers and the shellfish aquaculture industry. Specifically, applications to this competition should utilize new or existing research/industry partnerships to study how ocean and coastal acidification in combination with other stressors impacts shellfish aquaculture. Applications must include at least one researcher and one shellfish grower acting as co-principal investigators, and the proposed work must utilize a co-production of knowledge framework.

Eligible applicants are United States institutions of higher education; other nonprofits; commercial organizations; and state, local and tribal governments.

Total funding for this competition includes up to $2,000,000 in federal funds to support two to six projects. Each project will be funded at the approximate level of $100,000 to $300,000 per year for one to three years.

Read the formal announcement on Grants.gov NOAA-OAR-SG-2021-2006704.

Letters of intent are due December 15, 2020 via email: oar.hq.sg.aquaculture@noaa.gov.

Full proposals are due March 16, 2021 via grants.gov.

This information is also available at https://seagrant.noaa.gov/Funding.

Resources and forms, including a new application package checklist, are available on the Implementation page of Inside Sea Grant.

Questions about this competition funding opportunity may be sent to Sea Grant (oar.hq.sg.aquaculture@noaa.gov) and/or the Ocean Acidification Program (erica.h.ombres@noaa.gov). Please specify that your question is related to this competition in the subject line.

