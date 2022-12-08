The U.S. Department of Defense’s Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) seeks to fund environmental research and development in the Munitions Response program area.

SERDP invests across the broad spectrum of basic and applied research, as well as advanced technology

development. The development and application of innovative environmental technologies will reduce the

costs, environmental risks and time required to resolve environmental problems while enhancing and sustaining military readiness.

The Munitions Response program area supports the development and demonstration of innovative

technologies that can characterize, remediate and scientifically manage primarily sites that are affected by

military munitions underwater.

SERDP requests proposals that respond to the following statements of need (SON) in Munitions Response:

▪ Detection, Localization, Classification and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater: Proposals responding to the fiscal year (FY) 2024 SON will be selected through a competitive process. All pre-proposals are due to SERDP by January 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

SERDP will also fund environmental research and development through the SERDP Exploratory Development (SEED) Solicitation. The SEED program provides a limited amount of funding (not to exceed $250,000) for projects up to approximately one year in duration to investigate innovative approaches that entail high technical risk or require supporting data to provide proof of concept.

For FY 2023, Munitions Response SEED proposals are requested in response to the following SON:

▪ Detection, Localization, Classification and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater: All SEED proposals are due by March 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

