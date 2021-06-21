Global subsea equipment rental company Seatronics, an Acteon company, and hydrographic equipment provider Subsea Europe Services GmbH (SES) have signed a reseller agreement to share capabilities, mutually expand their

rental and sales portfolios, and optimize access and logistics for in-demand marine and subsea equipment rental.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, with regional facilities in Abu Dhabi, Houston and Singapore, Seatronics has strengthened its network in mainland Europe through the partnership with SES. Likewise, Hamburg-based SES will leverage Seatronics’ global footprint to improve availability of its integrated Hydrographic Survey System (iHSS), which integrates everything needed for multibeam surveys in a single pre-configured package.

